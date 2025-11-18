Chargers' Trayveon Williams: Makes way back to practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams reverted to the Chargers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Williams got his second elevation of the season ahead of Sunday's loss to the Jaguars. He worked as Los Angeles' No. 2 running back, logging 18 of the team's 48 offensive snaps (behind Kimani Vidal's 25 and Amar Johnson's four). Williams finished with three carries for minus-1 yard and caught his only target for zero yards. He also logged 12 snaps on special teams, returning one kick for 22 yards. The Chargers are on bye in Week 12, and rookie Omarion Hampton (ankle) has a chance to return in Week 13. Even if that happens, Williams may still get elevated again, as Vidal is currently the only healthy running back on Los Angeles' active roster.
