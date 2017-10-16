Boston wrangled seven tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Raiders.

The Chargers defense was surprisingly stout against the run, holding the Raiders to just five yards-per-carry, a number that was massively boosted by a Cordarrelle Patterson 47-yard reverse. Boston was a major part of the improvement, nearly leading the team in tackles, trailing behind linebackers Hayes Pullard (10) and Korey Toomer (eight).