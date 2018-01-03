Boston is listed as a key free agent to bring back according to ESPN's Eric D. Williams.

Boston signed a one-year deal with the Chargers in the offseason and promptly led the unit in interceptions (five), including one in the team's final game against the Raiders. The 25-year-old was also tied for the second-most tackles on the team, registering a career-high 79 tackles in Gus Bradley's multi-faceted 3-4 defense. Given the variety of talented safeties already locked in on the Chargers defense, it's unlikely the team would pay an exorbitant amount to keep Boston around, but given the fourth-year safety put together his best statistical season with his the club, it might be in Boston's best interest to return to Los Angeles for a second season.