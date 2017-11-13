Boston intercepted two passes and finished Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Jaguars with six tackles (four solo).

Boston likely should have had three interceptions, with quarterback Blake Bortles sailing a pass early in the fourth quarter that the veteran safety simply dropped. Still, the two interceptions certainly aren't anything to complain about for fantasy owners savvy enough to start Boston.

