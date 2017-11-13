Chargers' Tre Boston: Intercepts two passes
Boston intercepted two passes and finished Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Jaguars with six tackles (four solo).
Boston likely should have had three interceptions, with quarterback Blake Bortles sailing a pass early in the fourth quarter that the veteran safety simply dropped. Still, the two interceptions certainly aren't anything to complain about for fantasy owners savvy enough to start Boston.
More News
-
Believe it? Dallas lost minus Zeke
It's too late in the season to hold on to ideas for which we just don't have any evidence such...
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...