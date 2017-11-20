Chargers' Tre Boston: Picks up another interception
Boston finished Sunday's dominant 54-24 win over the Bills with four tackles and an interception.
Boston's interception was part of a five-pick day by the defense as a whole, and also made the second straight week in which the safety was able to record an interception. While the four tackles weren't exactly eye-popping for IDP owners, Boston is only one tackle shy of setting a career-high and remains an intriguing option in deeper leagues.
