Boston recorded nine tackles (six solo) in the 19-17 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Boston's nine tackles were a career high, as the Dolphins decimated the Chargers' front seven with a relentless attack from Jay Ajayi. Considering the four-year veteran managed just three tackles in the game prior, it's unlikely Boston will be a consistent source of production moving forward.

