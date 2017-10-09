Chargers' Tre Boston: Records interception in win
Boston registered five tackles (four solo) and an interception in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Giants.
Boston's interception sealed the win for the Chargers, as the veteran safety stepped in front of an errant fourth down throw to close out the game. That interception was one of just two picks on the year for the Chargers through five games, a low number due in part to the fact teams have often been ahead early and simply focused on grinding the clock instead of mounting any sort of attack through the air. Boston's 26 tackles on the season are good for the fifth-highest mark on the team.
