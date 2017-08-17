Boston (knee) notched two tackles (one solo) in Sunday's preseason opener against the Seahawks.

Boston inked a contract with the Chargers in the offseason after totaling a career-high 53 tackles and two interceptions as a member of the Panthers' secondary in 2017. However, a knee injury forced him to injured reserve to close out the campaign. Now healthy, the 24-year-old safety will have to prove his worth as a reserve with his new club in Los Angeles.