Harris caught two of his three targets for 34 yards in the 20-9 win over the Raiders on Monday.

Harris played just 18 offensive snaps lagging behind Quentin Johnston (44), Ladd McConkey (43) and Keenan Allen (32), but it was noteworthy the rookie out-snapped KeAndre Lambert-Smith (six snaps) who played over Harris in Week 1. The Chargers don't pass with enough volume to sustain four different fantasy relevant wide receivers, but the Ole Miss product can still develop into a crucial offensive piece as the season progresses.