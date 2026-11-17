Harris secured all five targets for 86 yards in the Chargers' 23-20 win over the Ravens on Monday night.

With Ladd McConkey (back) sidelined, Harris functioned as a de facto top target for Justin Herbert, and he was responsible for all but 43 of his quarterback's passing yards. The yardage tally was also a career-high figure for Harris, who generated team-high totals with all three components of his receiving line. Harris is up to a career-high 348 receiving yards on 26 catches heading into a favorable Week 11 home matchup against the Jets on Sunday.