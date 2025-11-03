Harris caught both of his targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Titans.

The 2025 second-round pick played 30 offensive snaps and hauled in both of his targets during the Week 9 win. His role on the Chargers' offense has slowly expanded as the year has progressed, and Harris has now logged far more offensive snaps than Keenan Allen (72 to 42) over the two three weeks. Expect Harris to remain involved heading into the Week 10 matchup against the Steelers.