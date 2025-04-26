The Chargers selected Harris in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 55th overall.

Harris (6-foot-2, 205 pounds) was extremely productive for Mississippi the last two years, turning 172 targets into 114 receptions for 2,015 yards and 15 touchdowns (66.3 percent catch rate, 11.7 yards per target) over 20 games. Harris was productive for Louisiana Tech before that, too, so his production doesn't seem entirely due to the Mississippi scheme. With that said, the Mississippi offense did tee up Harris for big-play opportunities, letting Harris do big yardage after the catch on screens while wiling his way to big plays downfield in a very spread-out offense. Harris' combine was disappointing (4.54-second 40) and the Mississippi scheme makes it difficult to valuate his production with the Rebels, but in general players who produce like Harris have some role or another in the NFL. At the very least it's good for Harris' fantasy fortunes that he'll catch passes from Justin Herbert. Harris will likely compete with Quentin Johnston and Mike Williams for targets after lead wideout Ladd McConkey.