Head coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday that Harris is "week-to-week" due to a hamstring injury that he sustained during Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Broncos, Alex Insdorf of BoltBeat.com reports.

Harris entered Sunday as the Chargers' WR1 due to the absence of Quentin Johnston (chest) while Ladd McConkey (foot) was available only as an emergency option, per Insdorf. Harris caught two of four passes for 16 yards before sustaining a hamstring injury, which was severe enough for him to not return. Given Harbaugh's update, coupled with the Chargers' bye scheduled for Week 7, it seems likely that Harris will be held out for Week 6 against the Chiefs, with an eye toward being available for Week 8 against the Rams on Sunday, Nov. 1. Given the Chargers' injuries to the wide receiver position, the team will need to lean more heavily on Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Theo Wease, Derius Davis and tight ends Charlie Kolar and Oronde Gadsden in the passing game.