Harris is expected to serve as the Chargers' primary 'X' receiver in Sunday's game against the Chiefs with Quentin Johnston (groin) inactive for the contest, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Though wideouts Ladd McConkey and Keenan Allen as well as tight end Oronde Gadsden are likely to remain prioritized in the passing game ahead of him, Harris should see his role grow in Week 15. The rookie second-round pick has thus far drawn considerable praise for his physicality as a run blocker, but he should be in line for more route-running opportunities Sunday. When Johnston was previously sidelined Week 6 against Miami while tending to a hamstring injury, Harris set season highs in snap share (83 percent) and targets (five) and finished with four catches for 27 yards.