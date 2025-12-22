Chargers' Tre' Harris: Day-to-day, per coach
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coach Jim Harbaugh noted Monday that Harris is "day-to-day"with a finger injury, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.
In Sunday's 34-17 win over the Cowboys, Harris logged a 45 percent snap share, while catching caught four of his five targets for 54 yards in the contest. With the wideout now managing a finger injury, added context regarding his status for this Saturday's game against the Texans is slated to arrive no later than the posting of Tuesday's injury practice/ injury report.
