Coach Jim Harbaugh noted Monday that Harris is "day-to-day"with a finger injury, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

In Sunday's 34-17 win over the Cowboys, Harris logged a 45 percent snap share, while catching caught four of his five targets for 54 yards in the contest. With the wideout now managing a finger injury, added context regarding his status for this Saturday's game against the Texans is slated to arrive no later than the posting of Tuesday's injury practice/ injury report.