Harris left Wednesday's practice early with trainers, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

The rookie likely suffered an injury, though perhaps just a minor one, during Wednesday's practice. He caught six of eight targets for 85 yards in Saturday's preseason loss to the Rams -- a potential springboard to make his move up the depth chart after not much noise on that front during training camp. With Harris and Quentin Johnston (concussion) potentially now missing practice time, rookie fifth-round pick KeAndre Lambert-Smith should get more first-team reps alongside Ladd McConkey and Keenan Allen.