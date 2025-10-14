Harris caught four passes on five targets for 27 yards during the Chargers' 29-27 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

Harris was thrust into a larger offensive role Sunday due to Quentin Johnston being ruled out with a hamstring injury. Harris proceeded to play a season-high 53 snaps on offense and finished tied with Keenan Allen for third on the Chargers in both catches and receiving yards. Harris' would revert to a rotational role for Week 7 against the Colts if Johnston were cleared to return.