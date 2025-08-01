Harris didn't bring in his one target during the Chargers' 34-7 preseason win over the Lions in Thursday night's Hall of Fame Game.

The rookie second-round pick wasn't able to make a mark on the stat sheet in his first official game, but Harris' stock naturally remains high after Los Angeles' investment in him in April's draft. The Ole Miss product, who exceeded 950 receiving yards in each of his last three college seasons at Ole Miss while also compiling 25 touchdown receptions in that span, is expected to open the regular season as no less than the No. 3 receiver behind Ladd McConkey (undisclosed) and Quentin Johnston.