Harris (undisclosed) did not play in the Chargers' 20-18 preseason loss to the Rams on Thursday.

Harris will end up not playing a single preseason game, missing the last two while working through an undisclosed injury. Despite the lack of on-field playing time, there's no indication that the 2025 second-rounder is in jeopardy of missing the Chargers' regular-season opener against the Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 13. Following the departure of Keenan Allen, Harris figures to serve as the Chargers' WR3 this season behind Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston.