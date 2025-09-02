Harris (undisclosed) isn't listed on the Chargers' initial Week 1 injury report that was released Tuesday.

Harris exited a practice last Wednesday due to an unspecified issue, but his absence from the Week 1 injury report implies that he took every rep during Tuesday's session. The rookie second-round receiver out of Ole Miss will be available for Friday's season opener versus the Chiefs in Sao Paulo, Brazil, but it's unclear if he'll be able to immediately earn meaningful target volume on the perimeter after the Chargers brought aboard veteran slot man Keenan Allen in August to complement No. 1 wideout Ladd McConkey and third-year man Quentin Johnston.