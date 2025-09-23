Harris failed to haul in his lone target during the Chargers' 23-20 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

Harris' lone look from Justin Herbert came in the third quarter on a deep pass that fell incomplete. While Harris' production was down from Week 2 against Las Vegas (two catches on three targets for 34 yards), he did see the field for 25 offensive snaps against Denver, and his playing time has increased over the first three games of the regular season. Next up for the Chargers is a Week 4 road bout against the Giants.