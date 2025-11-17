Harris caught his only target for 12 yards in the 35-6 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

Harris played his usual snap load, but with Los Angeles' offense in disarray and Jacksonville wholly dominating the line of scrimmage, the rookie never stood a chance from a fantasy perspective. The 2025 second-round pick has just nine targets in the last five games after seeing five total in Week 6 despite a typical cadence in terms of playing time.