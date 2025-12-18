Harris (hip) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.

Harris reeled in three of five targets for 49 yards in the team's Week 15 win over the Chiefs, but he may have suffered a hip injury in the process. With Quentin Johnston (groin) and Derius Davis (ankle) still banged up, the Chargers could be thin at wide receiver in Week 16 if Harris is forced to be sidelined. Harris will have two more chances to log a full practice before Sunday's matchup with the Cowboys.