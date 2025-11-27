Harris (jaw) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

It's unclear when Harris sustained the injury given that the Chargers are coming out of the Week 12 bye, but the injury limited his practice reps to open the week. The rookie second-rounder will have two more opportunities to increase his practice participation and avoid an injury designation heading into Sunday's AFC West tilt against the Raiders. Harris has totaled 16 catches (on 20 targets) for 137 yards and a touchdown through 11 regular-season games.