Harris (hip) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Harris filled in for Quentin Johnston (groin) during Los Angeles' win over the Chiefs in Week 15, playing a career-high 85 percent of offensive snaps and securing three of five targets for 49 yards. He and Johnston have both logged back-to-back limited practices since that contest. If Johnston is able to get back on the field for Sunday's matchup against the Cowboys, Harris will stand to revert to the No. 4 wide receiver role even if fully healthy. Derius Davis (ankle) remains a non-participant at practice, however, so Harris could see expanded opportunities even if he reverts back to a depth role.