Harris (jaw) is listed as a full participant on Thursday's estimated injury report.

The Chargers only hosted a walkthrough practice Thursday, but Harris nonetheless now appears fully on track for Sunday's game against the Raiders. The rookie second-round pick has seen his share of offensive snaps hover around the 50 percent range in five consecutive games, and across 11 regular-season appearances on the year he's totaled 16 grabs for 137 yards and one touchdown on 20 targets.