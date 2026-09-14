Harris caught three of six targets for 20 yards in Sunday's loss to Arizona.

Harris tied for the second-most targets on his team, but he couldn't do much with those looks. Fellow wideout Quentin Johnston didn't do any better, catching just two of his six targets for 17 yards, yet both wideouts might be asked to step up if Ladd McConkey (ribs) isn't able to play next Sunday versus Las Vegas. Harris also logged nine special-teams snaps Sunday, but he wasn't a major contributor in that regard last season.