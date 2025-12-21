Harris caught four of his five targets for 54 yards in the 34-17 win over the Cowboys on Sunday.

The rookie set his career high in receiving yards (49) last week and immediately surpassed that the following game in large part due to the 34 receiving yards he tallied on the opening drive. Harris has effectively maintained a similar snap count week to week, and even in the event that he could see his playing time jump, Houston's defense figures to present significant complications to Los Angeles' offense in the Week 17 contest.