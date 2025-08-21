Chargers' Tre Harris: No team drills Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harris (undisclosed) didn't participate in team drills Thursday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Harris left practice Wednesday with trainers after individual drills and a day later was once again held out of the team portion of practice. The rookie wideout's unspecified injury issue thus clouds his status for Saturday's preseason finale against the 49ers.
