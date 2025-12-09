Harris brought in one of two targets for 18 yards and added a three-yard carry on the ground through 37 offensive snaps in Monday night's victory over the Chargers.

Harris' two targets were fourth among Chargers wide receivers on the night, matching his place on the depth chart. The receiver's 21 total yards made him the fourth most productive skill position player for his team behind Omarion Hampton (67 total yards), Kimani Vidal (104 total yards), and veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen (22 total yards). Harris played 50 percent of offensive snaps, making it the third consecutive week the rookie has hit that benchmark.