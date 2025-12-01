Harris caught three of four targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 31-14 win over the Raiders.

Harris' four targets were third on the team, trailing Ladd McConkey (six) and Keenan Allen (five), as Harris saw one more target than Quentin Johnston. On a day Justin Herbert (hand) threw for just 151 yards on 20 attempts, McConkey was the team's leading receiving with just 39 yards. Second-round rookie Harris has secured 19 of 24 targets for 167 yards and one touchdown through 12 games. He's a situational WR4 for Los Angeles and would only have serious fantasy appeal if one of McConkey, Allen or Johnston went down with an injury.