Harris (hip) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game in Dallas.

Harris kicked off Week 16 prep with back-to-back limited sessions due to a hip injury, but his ability to get back to all activity Friday has cleared him ahead of the weekend. With Quentin Johnston (groin) listed as questionable again, Harris would be the main beneficiary if the former isn't able to suit up for a second straight contest. In an expanded role this past Sunday at Kansas City, Harris gathered in three of five targets for 49 yards on an 85 percent snap share.