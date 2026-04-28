Harris could have competition within the wide receiver room after the Chargers selected Brenen Thompson 105th overall during the 2026 NFL Draft.

New offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel reportedly had significant interest in Thompson because of his blazing 4.26 40-yard dash, reminiscent of the wide receiver archetype he valued as a head coach in Miami. It's hard to tell if the Chargers will have designated plays for Thompson, or if that role will feature Harris, the 2025 second-round pick who made his bones at the collegiate level as a RPO specialist. Harris' rookie year was relatively mundane (30-324-1) despite playing all 17 regular-season games, but with Keenan Allen potentially no longer on the roster, there's overall more opportunities available in Los Angeles in what figures to be a more pass-happy scheme come 2026.