Harris (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Wednesday was Harris' first practice since he sustained a hamstring injury during the Chargers' Week 5 loss to the Broncos. He was unable to play in Week 6 against the Chiefs, but the second-year wide receiver had additional time to rest courtesy of the Chargers' Week 7 bye. It's possible he only misses one game, and he'll have two more chances to increase his practice participation and avoid an injury designation ahead of Sunday's contest against the Rams.