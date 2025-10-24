Chargers' Tre' Harris: Scores first NFL TD
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harris caught both of his targets for eight yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 37-10 win over the Vikings.
Harris actually led all Chargers wide receivers with a 59 percent snap share, as the rookie second-round pick's role in the offense is slowly expanding. His first NFL touchdown came on a six-yard reception in the fourth quarter. Harris will look to build on this performance in Week 9 against the Titans.
