Harris caught three passes on five targets for 49 yards during the Chargers' 16-13 win over the Chiefs on Sunday.

Harris stepped into a larger role on offense Sunday due to the absence of Quentin Johnston (groin). Harris finished with a season-high 49 receiving yards, including a 37-yard catch late in the second quarter that put the Chargers deep into opposition territory and eventually led to a 16-yard touchdown pass from Justin Herbert to KeAndre Lambert-Smith three plays later. Harris' targets and receiving yards were both second most on the Chargers, and he would be in line for an expanded role in Week 16 against the Cowboys on Sunday, Dec. 21 if Johnston is not cleared to return.