Harris caught one of three targets for 53 yards during Sunday's 26-14 loss to the Raiders.

Harris was the Chargers' only starting wide receiver in the contest with Ladd McConkey dealing with a ribs injury. Harris played 56 of the team's 68 offensive snaps, which was more than the next closest wide receivers Quentin Johnston (55) and McConkey (31). The 24-year-old wasn't able to rack up the catches, but he did make a major splash with his one snag, connecting with Justin Herbert for a 53-yard catch and run in the third quarter. Harris has now caught four of nine targets for 73 yards over the team's first two games of the season.