Harris' workload should be larger against the Broncos on Sunday, as Quentin Johnston (chest) has been ruled out and Ladd McConkey (foot, questionable) may not play, Alex Insdorf of BoltBeat.com reports.

Rookie fourth-rounder Brenen Thompson (quadriceps) has also been ruled out alongside Johnston. McConkey faces an uphill battle to play Sunday after sitting out of practice all week, and he may operate under a snap count if he's given the green light to suit up. That puts Harris -- who has seen five targets or more in three of four games this season -- in position to work in an elevated role against a Broncos defense that will be without both starting outside cornerbacks Riley Moss (ribs) and Patrick Surtain (ankle).