Harris (finger) didn't appear on the Chargers' initial Week 17 injury report released Tuesday.

Following Sunday's 34-17 win over the Cowboys, head coach Jim Harbaugh classified Harris as day-to-day with a finger issue, but the injury wasn't enough of a concern for the Chargers to list the rookie wideout on their weekly report. Harris thus looks to be in the clear for Saturday's game against the Texans, but he'll likely have to settle for more of a part-time role on offense after Quentin Johnston (groin) returned from a one-game absence in Week 16. Harris had handled a season-high 85 percent snap share in Week 15 while Johnston was sidelined, but Harris dropped back to a 45 percent share against Dallas.