Harris turned in one of his best practices of training camp on Monday, according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic.

Popper notes that Harris showed off his strong hands and contested-catch ability Monday, while working in 11-on-11 drills helmed by QB Justin Herbert. While veteran wideout Jalen Reagor (lower body) has been missing practice, Harris and fellow rookie KeAndre Lambert-Smith have had an opportunity to make their marks in practice. With Mike Williams having retired, there's a path for Harris -- who the Chargers took in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft -- to earn a key role out of the gate this season, while working alongside returnees Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston.