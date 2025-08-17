Harris recorded six receptions on eight targets for 85 yards in Saturday's 23-22 preseason loss to the Rams.

Harris and fellow rookie wideout KeAndre Lambert-Smith were big factors in the game. Late in the third quarter, Harris flashed the big-play ability the Chargers were hoping for when they selected him in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft when he caught a 34-yard pass on a route deep down the right sideline. Despite the strong showing, Harris' role on the team is in question due to the recent addition of Keenan Allen and the emergence of Lambert-Smith. Allen was the first of the group to enter the game, while Lambert-Smith replaced an injured Quentin Johnston (concussion) four plays into the contest.