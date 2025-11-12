Harris caught both of his targets for four yards in Sunday's 25-10 win over the Steelers.

Harris played 32 of the Chargers' 73 offensive snaps Sunday, behind Quentin Johnston (60), Ladd McConkey (52) and Keenan Allen (37). The rookie wideout has now caught two passes in a contest for the fourth straight week. Harris has played over 50 percent of snaps just twice this season, limiting his opportunities in the Chargers' offensive attack. Barring injuries to Johnston, McConkey or Allen, the 23-year-old Mississippi product should not be trusted for consistent fantasy production going forward. Next up for the Chargers is a Week 11 matchup against the Jaguars.