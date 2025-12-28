Harris hauled in his lone target for eight yards and logged a seven-yard carry during the Chargers' 20-16 loss to the Texans on Saturday.

Harris entered Saturday's game having accrued five targets in each of the prior two contests, but he was targeted only once by Justin Herbert in the loss. Harris has accumulated 12 catches (on 17 targets) for 159 yards over his last five games, firmly operating as a depth wideout behind Ladd McConkey, Keenan Allen and Quentin Johnston. The Chargers' Week 17 loss clinched the AFC West division for the Broncos, so if the Bolts end up resting starters in Week 18 against Denver, that would give Harris an opportunity to take on an expanded role in the offense.