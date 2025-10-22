Harris caught both of his targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 38-24 loss to the Colts.

Harris played 33 of the Chargers' 76 offensive snaps Sunday, behind Quentin Johnston (68), Ladd McConkey (67) and Keenan Allen (49). The rookie second-round pick has now recorded just nine catches for 95 scoreless yards through his first seven games. Barring injuries, Harris will continue to face stiff competition for targets in Chargers' crowded wide receiver room. The 23-year-old wideout is best left out of fantasy lineups when the Chargers host Vikings in Week 8.