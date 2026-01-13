Harris caught two of his three targets for 20 yards in the 16-3 wild-card loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Harris played a season-high 97 percent of the offensive snaps in Week 18 with the Chargers resting the majority of its starters, but he was predictably more of a reserve option in the team's only postseason contest. The 2025 second-round pick was expected to be a key piece of the team's passing attack, but the offseason return of Keenan Allen and emergence of 2023 first-round pick Quentin Johnston pushed Harris further down a crowded pass-catching group. Allen will enter unrestricted free agency in March, and at 33 years old, it's possible the team may opt not to bring him back even if Allen even chooses to return for his 14th NFL campaign. Harris would stand to benefit in that situation, but an injury-ravaged offensive line will need to rebuilt come 2026 in order for the Ole Miss product to be reliably featured in the offense next season.