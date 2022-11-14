McKitty caught three of his six targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 22-16 loss to the 49ers.

McKitty saw a massive increase in playing time after Gerald Everett left Sunday's game with a groin injury, and the second-year tight end would have had a nice outing if not for an easy first-half drop that would have went for a touchdown. Everett's status is one to monitor next week as the Chargers typically tend to use at least one tight end as a pass catcher, particularly with Mike Williams (ankle) and Keenan Allen (hamstring) sidelined. Typically known as a blocking specialist, McKitty might be forced into a prominent role if Everett was to miss extended time.