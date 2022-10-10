McKitty played 35 of the Chargers' 69 offensive snaps and failed to haul in either of his two targets in Sunday's 30-28 win over the Browns.

Even though Donald Parham (hamstring) suited up for the first time all season, McKitty maintained his standing as the No. 2 tight end behind Gerald Everett. McKitty managed to clear 50 percent of the offensive snaps for the fourth time in five games, but he continued to function mostly as a blocker during his time on the field. The 6-foot-4, 246-pound McKitty is unlikely to see an expanded role in the passing attack unless Everett misses time.