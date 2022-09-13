McKitty compiled three receptions (on four targets) for 24 yards in Sunday's 24-19 victory over the Raiders.

Both McKitty and typical starter Gerald Everett played 40-plus snaps as the Chargers transitioned to a mult-TE system after Keenan Allen left with a hamstring injury. Known more as a blocker than receiver, McKitty's playing time should be relatively secure given the team's tendency to use multiple blockers even in passing situations, but it's unclear if the second-year tight end can really accumulate enough targets to be a fantasy dependable option most weeks.