The Chargers selected McKitty in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 97th overall.

McKitty's production in his final collegiate season does not tell the full story. A graduate transfer from Florida State, McKitty latched on at Georgia but was only lightly used in the passing game. He was targeted just 10 times, but he turned those looks into six grabs for 108 yards and a score. At Florida State, McKitty caught 49 passes for 497 yards in an otherwise shaky passing attack. Jared Cook is likely still the starter in Los Angeles, but McKitty's landing spot should put him on the radar in dynasty leagues.