McKitty caught his only target for eight yards during the 27-20 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.

McKitty was targeted for just the first time in the past three weeks as he continues to struggle to fight for opportunities. Despite playing nine more snaps than Stone Smartt, he was still targeted two less times than the rookie tight end, as he continues to be utilized primarily as a blocking specialist. Barring an injury, McKitty's production shouldn't be expected to increase and thus doesn't have much fantasy value except in the deepest of leagues.